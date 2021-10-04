Inspector infamous for shooting fellow cop probed for alleged affair

Chennai :

A departmental inquiry has been ordered based on a petition from a man to senior police officers in which he alleged that the Inspector of Thirukazhukundram in Chengalpattu district has been in an affair with his wife and that he has been receiving threats after he came across obscene photos of the Inspector in his wife’s phone and confronted the officer over the phone.





In the petition, the man stated that he and his wife were married for nine years and that they have two children. “The behaviour of my wife, who often travelled to Thirukazhukundram on the pretext of visiting her sister, changed over a period and when I checked the phone, was shocked to find the recording of video calls between my wife and the Inspector; and the latter has been seminude in some of the videos and photos,” said the petitioner.





When contacted, a senior police officer in Chengalpattu district said that the accused officer has been moved to the vacancy reserve to ensure fair inquiry into the allegations against him. “An additional superintendent and a few other officers have recorded his statement and the report will be ready soon,” said the official adding that “suitable action will follow”.