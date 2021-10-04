Civic polls: Your votes will decide the uninterrupted delivery of schemes, Stalin appeals to voters

Chennai :

In a five-minute message appealing to voters to repose faith in him, as they did during the April 6 Assembly polls, Stalin said, “You voted for the DMK alliance in Assembly polls. If you want good governance in civic administration too, please extend the same cooperation in the ensuing rural local body polls.”









“In the Assembly polls, we asked you to order us to deliver good governance. You did it in the confidence that we would fulfill the promises. I was made Chief Minister by you. After assuming office on May 7, I have been working daily. I am fulfilling the poll promises one by one,” the Chief Minister said, before listing out the various poll promises fulfilled by the four-month old DMK regime.





Reiterating that his government has fulfilled 202 of the 505 poll promises since assuming office on May 7, Stalin said, “I say this with pride and my head held high. All this has been achieved in four months. That is the uniqueness of the DMK. AIADMK did not fulfill its promises in 10 years. Only DMK has achieved so much in India in such a short span. Your cooperation is essential to implement more such schemes.”





Reasoning that though they design schemes, only local bodies implement them, the Chief Minister said, “Your votes will decide the uninterrupted and seamless delivery of schemes. Extend your full cooperation for good governance in Tamil Nadu.”





“We are thinking and working for the people daily. So, people, please make use of us. Give us orders. As one of you, as your brother and as the son of Kalaignar, I will work hard for you forever. Let us all unite and work to make Tamil Nadu prosper again,” said the CM, whose cabinet colleagues have camped in the nine-poll bound districts.