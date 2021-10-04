12K engg aspirants get tentative allotment in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

Candidates who secured rank from one to 14,788 and got cut-off marks between 200 and 186 participated in the first round of online counselling held from September 27 to October 2.





Additional Director of Higher Education Department and Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2021) in-charge Dr T Purushothaman told DT Next that as many as 12,375 students have got the tentative allotments as per their choices of courses and engineering colleges.





“The students who got the allotments have to confirm it on or before Monday,” he said adding “once the confirmation process was over, the provisional allocation will be made on October 5”.





Meanwhile, the official also said students, who were on the rank list from 14,789 to 45,227 and appeared for the second round of counselling, will get the tentative allotments on October 7. “These students will get the provisional allotment on October 9,” he said.





The official said students, who got rank from 45,228 to 86,118, are expected to appear for the third round of counselling from October 5 to October 9. Accordingly, the applicants, who were on the rank list from 86,119 to 1,36,973 were asked to participate in the counselling from October 9 to October 14.





This year, a total of 476 colleges including Anna University have as many as 1,51,870 candidates against the total student enrolment of 1,38,531.





As many as 1,36,973 students who have enrolled to pursue various engineering courses, were expected to participate in the four rounds of counselling this academic year.