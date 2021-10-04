Decide on granting permanent recognition to pvt matric schools in 6 weeks, govt told

Chennai :

A batch of petitions, including by the All India Private Educational Institutions Association, came up for hearing before Justice N Anand Venkatesh, seeking to declare temporary recognition for private education institutions unlawful and instead grant permanent recognition.





Representing the association, K Palaniyappan, its secretary, said as per the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Recognised Private Schools (Regulations) Act, 1973, and the rules framed thereunder, there was no such provision that could be invoked for restricting the recognition to certain number of years.





“In Tamil Nadu, the temporary recognition is granted with a rider that it should be renewed every year. Such a stand is arbitrary, unreasonable, and unconstitutional action,” the petitioner submitted.





The petitioner further contended that the competent authority was open to inspect the educational institutions even after giving the permanent recognition. “If there are any discrepancies or complaints, the competent authorities can do periodical inspections. In case there are any issues, actions can be taken as per the existing Act,” the writ contended.





After hearing the submissions of petitioners, and also respondents including the Department of School Education and the Director of Matriculation Schools, the judge disposed of all the writ petitions with a direction to the respondents to give effect to the Government Order dated April 2, 1994, regarding the recognition till it is kept in force.





“A decision shall be taken in this regard by the Director of Matriculation Schools within a period of six weeks from the date of receipt of the copy of this order,” the court said in its direction.