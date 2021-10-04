Man hacked to death, friends surrender at police station

Chennai :

The deceased Murugan of Pullarambakkam was a welder by profession and the accused Subash Chandrabose is said to be his close friend.





On Saturday night, a quarrel erupted between the duo while consuming liquor after work as usual since Subash allegedly verbally abused Murugan and his family. As they started attacking each other on the street, fellow residents intervened.





While they were sent to their respective homes, Murugan reportedly returned to Subash’s house with a knife and threatened to murder him.





Subash, who was infuriated, stepped out with a machete used for cutting wood and hacked Murugan to death at the same spot.





After he surrendered at Pullarambakkam police station with the weapon, police rushed to the murder spot and sent Murugan’s body for post-mortem. Subash Chandrabose was arrested under murder charges and remanded in judicial custody.