Chennai still on top as daily cases in Tamil Nadu decline further to 1,531

Chennai :

All districts recorded less than 200 cases, while Chennai recorded the highest of 184.





The daily cases came down in Coimbatore, which was seeing a surge in the number of cases earlier. The district recorded 158 cases. As many as 105 cases were reported in Chengalpattu.





An overall TPR of 1 per cent was reported in the State, with the highest positivity rate of 2.3 per cent in Mayiladuthurai. Chennai recorded a TPR of 0.8 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 1,49,883 people were tested in the State. The active cases in the State stood at 16,972.





As many as 23 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu, taking the total death toll to 35,650. The highest number of three deaths were reported in Dharmapuri.





After discharging 1,582 more people, the total recoveries went to 26,15,873.