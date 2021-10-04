Enquiry panel formed as students pan shorthand exam through speakers

Chennai :

The students had appeared for the exam after a gap of more than a year due to the pandemic. A senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), which conducts typewriting and shorthand exams, said that three shorthand exams should have been conducted in August 2020, February 2021 and August 2021. “However, it could not be held due to COVID lockdown,” he said.





When it was finally conducted in mid-September, more than 3,000 students appeared for English higher grade shorthand exam. “As the audio was not clear and the pronunciation was bad, most students could not perform in the exam and are even worried that they would fail,” alleged L Senthil, president, Tamil Nadu Typewriting Computer Institutes’ Association (TNTCIA).





When asked, the official from DoTE admitted that the authorities have received complaints not only from the students who appeared for higher grade shorthand exams but also from many members of the technical institutes’ association. The directorate has formed a panel to look into the complaints and feedback following a number of complaints, he said.





According to the official, the committee members would look into all the concerns raised by all stakeholders before taking a decision on whether or not to conduct re-exams this month or in November.





However, he also claimed that there were no complaints about the quality of the audio for the lower grade shorthand exams.





Academicians pointed out that students hailing from economically poor families, who are unable to pursue higher studies, get trained in typewriting and shorthand at commerce institutes to get clerical posts through Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).





TNTCIA president Senthil added that students would be able to apply for these posts through the commission only if they complete the shorthand exams successfully. “Therefore, the directorate should conduct re-exam immediately so that thousands of students will be benefited,” he added.