Bus ticket booking for Deepavali begins today

Chennai :

According to STC officials, ticket booking for the long-distance buses would commence 30 days in advance. With Deepavali falling on Thursday, many people in the city who visits their hometown for the festival may stay back for the weekend.





The official said the majority of the passengers would travel on November 3. “The tickets for the buses plying over 300 km on November 3 will be available for booking starting October 4. The tickets would be sold for the normal bus services. The schedule for the special buses would be announced later,” the official added.





Most of the airconditioned sleeper and seating bus tickets would be sold out as the fares of the corporation buses will be much lesser than the omnibuses, the official said.





Meanwhile, officials in the transport corporation said about 200 special buses would be operated to nine districts that face rural local bodies polls on October 6 and 9. “To facilitate the passengers who wanted to vote in the rural polls, we are planning to operate 200 special buses from the city on October 5 and 8. People should make use of it,” the official added.