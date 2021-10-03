17.19L doses given across Tamil Nadu during 4th mega vaccination drive

Chennai :

Chennai recorded the highest of 1.5 lakh doses, followed by Cuddalore with 93,594 doses and Coimbatore with 81,454. There were 24,882 camps set up across the State for the drive on Sunday.





Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected the drive in Sivaganga, Pudukkottai and Theni. Earlier, he said at least 70-75 per cent of the population should be vaccinated with at least one dose, and added that the Health Department was aiming to administer 1.5 crore doses in October. The State is expected to receive 1.23 crore doses this month from the Union government.





The Health Minister added there would not be vaccinations on Monday. During the first mega vaccination drive, 28.91 lakh doses were given, 16.43 lakh doses in the second and 24.93 lakh in the third mega drive.





Meanwhile, the Corporation on Sunday vaccinated more than 1.50 lakh people in the city, as part of the massive vaccination drive. According to Corporation data, 1,600 camps were organised in the city, including static and mobile teams. As many as 1,58,144 persons took the shot, which is around 66 per cent coverage. The civic body had plans to vaccinate 2.40 lakh persons during the mega vaccination camp.





Among the zones, the highest vaccination was achieved in Tondiarpet and Ambattur, where 17,010 and 13,584 persons received shots respectively. Aix of the extended zones, such as Manali, Madhavaram, Alandur and Sholinganallur achieved less than 10,000 vaccination.





On August 26, the civic body conducted a mass vaccination camp in 400 locations across the city. During the day, more than 1.35 lakh persons received the jab.





Similarly, the civic body conducted a mega vaccination drive on September 12 at 1,600 locations. During the mega vaccination drive, more than 1.91 lakh persons received their doses. On September 19, more than 2.02 lakh doses were given.