Rural civic polls: AIADMK urges TN poll commission to act against DMK men

Chennai :

In a representation to the TNSEC, the AIADMK alleged that in a ward under Namakkal district panchayat, DMK functionaries tried to woo voters by "misusing" government departments and by making a false claim of cash benefit to people if they enrolled themselves in a welfare board.





Such workers of the ruling party are spreading falsehood among the people, the principal opposition party alleged.





This must be immediately stopped and polls should be held in a free and fair manner, AIADMK's legal wing joint secretary R M Babu Murugavel said in the memorandum and submitted video clips to support his party's complaint.





Rural civic polls are scheduled to be held in two phases on October 6 and 9 in nine reconstituted districts of Tamil Nadu.





Polls to local bodies to fill vacancies (casual election) would also be held on October 9 in 28 other districts.