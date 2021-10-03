UP activist to move HC against ‘kill’ tiger order

Chennai :

Dogra said that she came to know of the State’s decision to hunt down the tiger through social media platforms. According to the activist, the TN Forest Department has failed to act in accordance with SOPs issued by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and National Wildlife Board which prescribes protection to wildlife, including live capture and translocation of stray wild animals. The tiger that is prowling around the Gudalur forest and adjacent tea estate areas was officially declared a man-eater on Friday after it ate the flesh of its fourth victim.