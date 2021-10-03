VOC Port marks Gandhi Jayanti with plantation drive

Madurai :

TK Ramachandran, Chairman, VOC Port Trust, inaugurated the programme at Port school premises.





Over 100 saplings were planted on the occasion. As a commitment towards ‘Maritime India Vision 2030’, of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Port has proposed to develop greenbelt by planting around 10,000 saplings in the Port area, to reduce carbon footprint, attenuate noise pollution and improve air quality, a statement said on Saturday.





The Port Chairman stated that “resonating with the spirit to become the ‘First Green Port of India’, VOC Port has advocated for green growth to optimize available water, air, land, soil, and societal space, as a way to move towards sustainable development and pursue economic growth.