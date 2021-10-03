Honesty shop opened at Papanasam in Thanjavur to promote Gandhi’s teachings

Thiruchirapalli :

Organised by the Rotary Club of Papanasam, the shop had stationery items, including notebooks, pens and confectionery such as biscuits, commodities of everyday use and articles for domestic purposes. Each had a price tag and a dump box to make the customers drop the amount for the article he has chosen. The people who visited in a large number, placed the money and took the change properly from the boxes. “The primary motive of the honesty shop is to ensure the people believe in the virtues of honesty, one of the key teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and we have been establishing this shop for the 22nd consecutive year and each year, we could reap the harvest of honesty and that is the success of our story”, said G Srinivasan, the President of the Rotary Club of Papanasam.





Srinivasan said that they had displayed commodities worth Rs 10,000 and the shop was opened by Papanasam DSP P Poorani.





“We had opened the shop at 10 am and then closed it by 6 pm and all the articles were sold out. Though this is just a one day shop, our target was to ensure honesty among the people and not the profit and thus we could achieve it”, he said.





The total collection would be spent for some social activities, Srinivasan said.





Ryots petition ‘Father of Nation’ seeking repeal of farm laws





Farmers submitted a petition with the Mahatma Gandhi Statue in Kumbakonam on Saturday demanding withdrawal of the three farm laws and vowed to continue the figght until the law is repealed.





The farmers led by the Thanjavur Cauvery Farmers Protection Association Secretary Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, assembled at the Gandhi statue roundabout at Kumbakonam and took oath to fight against the bills. They said that they were frustrated over the Centre’s decision on the bills. They went on raising slogans against the farm bills and claimed that it was purely against the interest of farmers but helps the corporate companies and so claimed that the government has been maintaining silence despite huge protests registered against the bill by the farming community.





Subsequently, they submitted the petition with Gandhi’s statue and appealed to withdraw the farm bills and rescue the farmers from quitting agriculture.