TN logs 1,578 new COVID-19 cases

Chennai :

The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu remained 1 per cent, where Thanjavur’s positivity rate increased to 2.7 per cent. Dharmapuri reported 1.9 per cent of TPR, Mayiladuthurai 1.8 per cent, Krishnagiri and Coimbatore 1.6 per cent.





The State recorded 24 deaths including eight in private hospitals and 16 in government hospitals, taking the total number of deaths due to the pandemic in the State to 35,627. One death was reported with comorbid conditions.





A total of 1,607 more people were discharged from several hospitals across Tamil Nadu, taking the total recoveries in the State to 26,14,291. As many as 1,51,855 more samples were tested for the virus in the State in the past 24 hours.