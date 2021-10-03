Several TN districts likely to receive heavy rain today

Chennai :

“Due to prevailing atmospheric mantle circulation in the southwest Bay of Bengal at an altitude of 5.3 km, districts including Madurai, Tenkasi, Theni, Dindigul, Salem, Namakkal, Coimbatore, Ariyalur, Erode and delta districts may witness heavy to very heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next two days,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC.





“The fishermen are cautioned not to venture into the sea due to the cyclonic storm at a speed of 40 kmph to 50 kmph in the southwest Bay of Bengal and Gulf of Mannar,” he added.





Meanwhile, the RMC forecasted light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in some areas of the city for the next 48 hours.





On Saturday, the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded the maximum temperature, 33.9 degrees Celsius and 33.9 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature was 27 degrees Celsius and 26.2 degrees Celsius. recorded in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.





According to RMC, Villupuram and Krishnagiri received the highest rainfall of 8 cm on Friday, followed by Ramanathapuram 7 cm, Tiruchy, Karuru, and Namakkal 6 cm, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore 5 cm, and Tiruvannamalai, Coimbatore, and Tiruppur 4 cm.