Will strive to take Tamil Nadu forward, vows Stalin

Madurai :

The meeting assumes greater significance for Stalin, for whom it’s the first ever Grama Sabha meeting since he became the Chief Minister. “My pride is not about becoming the best Chief Minister among the states in India, but the whole of Tamil Nadu should be at the forefront in the nation,” he said.





Citing these, Stalin vowed to bring more developments to be witnessed in state, and strive to build up a prosperous Tamil Nadu with support of people. Therefore, he said, “it’s not my rule, which works for the common good, but ours. All villages, cities and people are ours and there’s no disparity.”





Though Grama Sabha meetings were organised on the occasion of ‘Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti’, across several villages in Tamil Nadu, “I feel much pride in taking part at a similar meeting in Pappapatti village, where panchayat witnessed a historic election overcoming obstacles in 2006 after DMK was voted to power”, he said. Pappapwatti’s one among four villages including Keeripatti and Nattarmangalam in Madurai district and Kottakatchiyendal village in Virudhunagar district that faced election uncertainty until 2006. But since elections were regarded as necessary to strengthen democracy, local body polls were conducted in these villages after the DMK led government was formed in 2006 when Stalin held the portfolio of Rural Development and Local Administration, the Chief Minister recalled.





Moreover, former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi was happy that during his regime, elections to rural local bodies of these villages were conducted after years of communal strife. The elected representatives were then felicitated at a programme entitled ‘Samathuva Peruvizha’ presided over by Karunanidhi at Chennai, where VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan credited Karunanidhi with the title ‘Samathuva Periyar Kalaignar’. Further, Stalin also announced a slew of development projects including panchayat office building at Rs.23.57 lakh, ration shop at Rs15.59 lakh and 30,000 litre capacity overhead tank among others for Pappapatti village.





T Udhayachandran, Secretary to Chief Minister, Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar and S. Muruganandham, President, Pappapatti panchayat were present.