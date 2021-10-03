PG dental rank list released, counselling begins from today

Chennai :

“The ranking list for PG dental for 2021-2022 has been released. In Tamil Nadu, a total number of 358 seats are allotted for this course (government colleges 52 seats; self-supporting colleges 296). Nearly 1,018 applications have been received at various colleges in Tamil Nadu, of which 964 are shortlisted and the counselling for them will start on October 3,” said Subramanian.





Meanwhile, the state government announced a wage hike of 30 per cent for over 28,000 contract medical staff including doctors, nurses, and other medical technical staff. “Almost 28,100 contract medical staff has got their pay hike by 30 per cent as they were doing fieldwork during both first and second wave. Also, they were involved in the vaccination drive across the State all these months. As the pay hike is increased by 30 per cent, the State will be spending additional Rs 89 crore,” said the health minister.





Going by the hike, Ayush doctors and Dental medical officers who were getting Rs 26,000 will now receive Rs 34,000, IT coordinators Rs 21,000 (earlier Rs 16,500), Maternal child health officer Rs 19,000 (earlier Rs 15,000), staff nurses Rs 18,000 (earlier Rs 14,000), pharmacists Rs 15,000 (earlier Rs 12,000), Auxiliary nursing mid-wife Rs 14,000 (earlier Rs 11,000), physiotherapists and lab technicians Rs 13,000 (earlier Rs 10,000), and hospital workers Rs 8,500 (earlier Rs 6,500).





The minister said 14,20,957 people have benefitted through the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme across the State, where medicines were provided to the sick at their doorstep.