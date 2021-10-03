No change in decision, schools for Classes 1-8 from Nov 1: Minister

Chennai :

Speaking on the sidelines while flagging off the Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 in view of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, the Minister for School Education said, the first round of discussion was held with the Chief Educational Officers of all the districts and their suggestions, along with the views of all District Educational Officers were compiled and submitted to Stalin, who later held several rounds of discussion with medical experts.





“Since it concerns little children, elaborate discussions were held with officials from various fields, particularly health officials. The Chief Minister went ahead with the announcement of reopening schools for lower sections only after gaining all the assurance. Hence there will be no changes now,” the Minister said.





When asked about the extension of reopening as Deepavali is on November 4, the Minister reiterated that the schedule of reopening of schools for Classes 1-8 would not change.





Earlier, he flagged off the fit India Freedom run from Salt Satyagraha memorial to Anna stadium via Tiruchy Junction railway station and Mannarpuram roundabout that was organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra, NSS and Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu.