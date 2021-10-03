TNSIC calls for amendment to civil service rules, other related laws

Chennai :

The Tamil Nadu State Information Commission has recommended to the Tamil Nadu government to amend the TN Civil Service (Appeal and Disciplinary) Rules and other related service laws to keep the departmental enquiry in abeyance till the disposal of criminal proceedings in matters involving offences under the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. State Information Commissioner (SIC) S Muthuraj, who made the recommendation, also sought amendment of the TN Payment of Subsistence Allowance Act and other related service laws to exempt payment of subsistence allowance to civil servants who are suspended for offences under the two Acts.