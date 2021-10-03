Retd HC judge Kirubakaran appointed to monitor chit fund cheating case

Chennai :

The MHC judge M Dhandapani on hearing a petition seeking bail by the accused passed orders appointing Justice Kirubakaran as commissioner to settle the deposits between the depositors and the petitioners. “This Court appoints N Kirubakaran, Judge (Retd.) as Commissioner, who shall take over the entire affairs relating to settlement of claims made by the depositors for the purpose of settlement. The Commissioner shall issue public notice in two vernacular dailies calling upon persons, who had invested amounts in the petitioners fund to file necessary formal application along with proof of such deposit and after verification of the said claims, the Judge Commissioner shall settle the amounts due to the depositors,” the judge directed.