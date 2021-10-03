Vellore: Former excise revenue assistant booked for disproportionate assets

Vellore :

The FIR filed in the Vellore Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court revealed that when posted in Vellore Rajasekaran had assets estimated at Rs 32,860. However he and his wife Latha, a housewife, amassed assets which were 454 % more than what was normal, it was revealed. The check period was between January 1, 2013 and April 30, 2017. While the assets of both was only Rs 32, 860 on the start of the check period on 1/1/13, at the end of the check period it was estimated at Rs. 53.02 lakh on April 320, 2017. Rajasekaran is currently under suspension.