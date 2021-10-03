AIADMK coordinator OPS castigates Duraimurugan at party meet in Vellore

Vellore :

Stating that he was again condemning Duraimurugan’s statement that AIADMK founder and former CM MGR was a traitor to the DMK, he said, “even CN Annadurai had said that MGR was the reason for the DMK winning in the 1967 elections.” Stating that Duraimurugan owed MGR a debt as it was MGR who helped Duraimiurugan study and become a graduate, the former minister called party cadres to highlight the various people oriented schemes of the AIADMK as the party was a megalith which could not be toppled.