Rs 805 crores allocated by Tamil Nadu government for MLC election works

Chennai :

Citing Sept 20, 2021 dated GO issued pursuant to Legislature voting for Rs 1,070 crore as estimate (main) 2021-22, CEO of Tamil Nadu, Satyabrata Sahoo, in an order issued on Friday, said sum of Rs 805.83 crore under the major head ‘elections’ is ‘hereby allocated to all DEOs, public (elections- BIlls) dept and director of stationery, printing and archives commissioner. GO has requested all drawing officers to ensure expenditure under head of “Elections” does not exceed allotment made under budget estimate 2021-22. All DEOs have also been asked to reallocate the same to subordinates. A GO annexure put charges for polls for State Legislative Assembly at Rs 619.44 crore. Going by annexure, the state has so far incurred Rs 17,000 as charges. Though a little, expenditure report is seen as onfirmation of DMK’s plan to revive the Legislative Council.



