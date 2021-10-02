Patronise Khadi products, appeals TN Guv

Chennai :

Highlighting the historical significance of the use of Khadi, the Governor appealed to the younger generation to purchase Khadi products for all seasons. “This will strengthen the campaign ‘Vocal for Local', enhancing the sale of Khadi products thereby helping the handicraft artisans,” he said after paying floral tributes to a portrait of Mahaatma Gandhi at the Khadi Grmodyog Bhavan, here. The Governor inaugurated the rebate sales on the occasion and personally purchased a Thanjavur plate and Natarajar statue.





Earlier, accompanied by Chief Minister M K Stalin, State Ministers, dignitaries and officials, Ravi paid floral tributes to a portrait of Gandhi at his statue on the Marina here on his 153rd birth anniversary. Also, the Governor and Chief Minister participated in a bhajan and witnessed a charkha spinning organised by the Chennai Sarvodhaya Sangam. Ravi paid floral tributes to the statue of Gandhi on the campus of Raj Bhavan here and later inaugurated an exhibition on the life and teachings of the Mahatma and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at Koyambedu.





He released two books titled “Gandhi Ordained in South Africa” authored by J N Uppal and ‘the Story of India’s Partition” written by Gandhian Raguvendra Tanwar. First copies of the books were received by D K Oza and Naresh Gupta, retired IAS officers, respectively, according to a communique from the Raj Bhavan here. He also flagged off Mobile LED vans depicting videos commemorating the contributions of Mahatma Gandhi and other renowned freedom fighters.





Paying rich tributes to the Father of the Nation, the Chief Minister said “the Mahatma taught mankind the essential qualities of non-violence and brotherhood, as a way of life. Let’s strive to walk on the path shown by the Father of the Nation and inculcate (the spirit of) brotherhood.” Posting photos of the Gram Sabha meeting he participated at the Pappapatti village in Madurai, on his Twitter site, the CM informed that he announced necessary projects for rural infrastructure development as requested by the people. “I issued cheques for crop loans to help the farmers in K Nattapatti. This government cares for the people!” he tweeted.





Stalin, who created history by becoming the first chief minister to take part in a Gram Sabha meeting held in connection with the Gandhi Jayanti, said he chose Pappapatti, since the village stood for social equality.