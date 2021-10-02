IIFPT Thanjavur convocation held

Food processing is an ever changing field wherein there are new discoveries almost every day and the techniques add on to our knowledge repository to better process, preserve and enrich the food products and their intermediaries, said Ramesh Chand, Member, NITI Aayog on Friday presiding over virtually the convocation of Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology (IIFPT), Thanjavur.

B Tech 72, M Tech 23 and 21 students of (Food Science and Technology) were awarded with the degrees.