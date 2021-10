1 girl, 3 boys drown in pits in Karur

Thiruchirapalli :

The Class 7 girl, S Logeswari (12) daughter of Selvam, an agriculture coolie from RT Malai panchayat near Thogaimalai drowned in a 10-foot in rain-fed pit dug for gravel sand in Karur. In a similar incident at Krishnarayapuram in Karur, siblings A Vasanth (12), Mayil Murugan (13) and K Naveenkumar drowned. Following Logeswari’s death, the villagers blocked Tiruchy-Thogaimalai Road demanding action.