Namakkal areas flooded after rains

Coimbatore :

Among the worst affected areas, more than 50 houses at Suriyampalayam and around 20 houses at Majid Street got inundated in the torrential rains. The people also complained of water entering their houses in some low lying areas in Pallipalayam, Tiruchengode and neighbouring areas. Namakkal Collector Shreya P Singh inspected the flooded areas and issued orders to speed up works to remove water. Traffic was disrupted on main roads.