DVAC files cases against 2 Aavin officials for causing Rs 1.69 crore loss

The case pertains to the then Vellore and Tiruvannamalai cooperative milk producers union GM M Prabakaran and the then AGM KS Murali Prasad, who entered into a criminal conspiracy with four private trader for the purchase of 40 RO (reverse osmosis) units for the 4 CC (chilling centres) and 36 BMCs (bulk milk coolers) for Vellore Aavin.





The FIR states that inquiries revealed that the duo in cahoots with four private traders purchased 40 sub-standard RO units by creating false quotations quoting prices higher than those prevailing in the open market. The quotations were also from fictitious companies.





While Prabakaran is now working in Madurai, Murali Prasad has been posted to Sholinganallur near Chennai.





Meanwhile, officials at the RTO check post at Christianpet near Katpadi on the TN – AP border were taken aback when Vellore vigilance officials raided the office early on Friday. The raid was conducted following complaints that the check post was collecting bribes from inter-state vehicles. A through search at the check post led to the seizure of unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 77,110.





Seven staff at Ariyalur RTO booked





In another development at Tiruchy, DVAC sleuths registered a case against seven persons, including the vehicle inspector at the RTO in Ariyalur on Friday.





According to the DVAC, a team, led by DSP Chandrasekar, conducted a raid on the RTO in Ariyalur from Thursday evening which lasted till late night.





The team seized unaccounted cash of Rs 65,000 from the office and a few documents. Subsequently, searches were conducted at the houses of the RTO employees. On Friday, DVAC sleuths registered a case against seven persons, including vehicle inspector Periyasamy and a few middle men. Further investigations are on.