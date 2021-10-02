Jallikattu 2022: Entries invited from owners

Thiruchirapalli :

Citing a government order to avoid last minute rush, Collector S Sivarasu has asked bull owners to submit applications and register with the district administration for the Jallikattu next year.





“As per the government direction, only country bred bulls will be allowed and hybrid or imported bulls will not be allowed to participate in the traditional jallikattu,” said an official communication from the Collectorate.





Bull owners should get due certificate from a veterinary doctor and follow court’s direction laid down for the traditional sport strictly.





Applicants should also furnish an undertaking on adherence to COVID-19 norms before October 26 and the list of participants would be released in the month of November, the Collector said in the communication.