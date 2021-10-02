Delta farmers seek withdrawal of e-DPC fearing delayed paddy procurement

Thiruchirapalli :

The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation issued a new regulation of e-registration for selling paddy and asked farmers to strictly follow it from Friday (October 1). The corporation also asked the farmers to bring their paddy as per the registration seniority to avoid stagnation. It also provided training for the farmers of how to register on the e-DPC website.





However, on Friday, farmers from Thanjavur boycotted the training programme claiming that the new regulation would affect them as they had started piling up the paddy in front of DPCs since the harvest had commenced then. The farmers complained that continuous rains have started damaging the paddy that was stocked already and demanded to open DPCs wherever the harvest had commenced.





A group of farmers, led by Tamil Nadu Farmers Association state vice president Kakkarai R Sukumaran, staged a protest at the TNCSC Senior Regional Manager’s office premises and demanded to withdraw the new regulation of e-registration.





They also demanded to increase the moisture level up to 22 per cent and initiate action against those employees, who demand Rs 40 per bag and reduce 2 Kg per bag during procurement.





Deputy Manager Muthaiah held talks with the agitating farmers and assured them to follow the conventional method of procurement. Subsequently, they dispersed. Similarly, farmers from Orathanadu and Rajamudra Kottai also staged a road blockade opposing the e-DPC registration system and demanded to withdraw the new method immediately.