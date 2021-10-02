OPS asks CM Stalin to talk to protesting nurses

Chennai :

In a statement, the AIADMK leader sought the intervention of Chief Minister MK Stalin stating that the temporarily appointed nurses deserve to be regularised and absorbed as government staff nurses.





The previous AIADMK government appointed 2,500 nurses on temporary basis and they were deputed to COVID-19 wards across the state. Most of these staff nurses were earlier working in private hospitals and medical institutes. They joined the government service on temporary basis to help the state health department handle the medical emergency and coronavirus pandemic.





The nurses were appointed as temporary staff by the district administration to mitigate the crisis that occurred in 2019-2020 and still the medical experts and virologists warn about the potential threat of a third coronavirus wave in the state, he said.





The role of nurses in fighting the pandemic is very crucial and they are not just doing their job, but nursing is something to do with social service. The nurses were continuing their service for the past two years under tough conditions, but they are now in a state of uncertainty and anguish as there seems to be no guarantee for their jobs and regularisation.





The nurses were protesting for the last few days at DMS complex seeking job security and regularisation. Stalin should hold talks with them and bring their strike to an end, OPS urged in the statement.