MLAs, Ministers urged to cooperate in implementing MCC for civic polls

The commission in a statement urged the MLAs and Ministers not to step into the restricted areas where polling booths are located. As a voter, the MLAs and Ministers can visit the booths to cast their votes, otherwise their entry is restricted. Similarly, the SEC also noted that only those who have voter slips will be allowed to enter the polling stations on the day of elections. The SEC also listed out restriction of vehicle movement for about 200 metres where the polling stations are located. Earlier in the day, Chennai corporation and local administration officials conducted a review meeting on delimitation and reservation exercises.