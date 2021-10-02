Top leaders keep away from campaign, but guide field work

Chennai :

On Friday it was the turn of AIADMK coordinator and former CM O Panneerselvam to meet party functionaries and candidates contesting in the rural local bodies. OPS interacted with the candidates in Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts and briefed them about the poll strategies for the next three crucial days.





However, cutting across party lines most of the top leaders, including DMK president MK Stalin, AIADMK leaders OPS and Edappadi K Palaniwami and AMMK leader VK Sasikala have unanimously avoided hitting the campaign trail making the civic polls a low-key affair being fought at district secretary level.





However, both EPS and OPS are issuing back to back statements against the DMK government alleging that the law and order situation had worsened after the DMK assumed power.





“All top leaders are maintaining distance from the upcoming civic polls scheduled next week and the polls are mostly about local issues. Even former chief ministers J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi stayed away from the campaign trail,” recalled Madras High Court advocate and political commentator S Agneeswaran. The AIADMK and DMK have deputed senior functionaries to handle election strategies. And in the case of AIADMK, both EPS and OPS are interacting with the party workers to ensure victory of AIADMK candidates, but the door-to-door campaign is dealt with by the MLAs and the former ministers, he noted.





The DMK is keen that the party will easily win these elections as it is riding on the popularity wave of CM Stalin. “But, we are not taking these polls lightly. The party had already deputed ministers and MLAs to campaign,” said a DMK MLA wishing not to be named.