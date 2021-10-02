Kodanad case: Police submit probe status report in sealed cover

Coimbatore :

Police claimed that the report, submitted in a sealed cover, had details on the status of investigation done so far in the sensational case. It also had information on revelations made by 34 witnesses, who were inquired thus far by special teams of police.





A gang broke into the Kodanad estate bungalow of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa following her demise and looted valuables after murdering the security guard on April 23, 2017.





As the case came up for hearing, only the prime accused KV Sayan and Walayar Manoj appeared in the court. The case gathered momentum after the accused made some fresh confessions linking senior AIADMK leaders in the case. Meanwhile, the District judge-cum-Chief Judicial Magistrate of Udhagamandalam, C Sanjai Baba posted the next hearing in the case to October 29.



