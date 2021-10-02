Strong independents may dent prospects of Dravidian majors

Vellore :

“This is due to the rapport of candidates, who will be mostly residents of the area, with the voters,” said political observer Prakash.





In Vellore panchayat union, AM Balajirajan is contesting on the coconut tree symbol for the union ward comprising Anpoondi, Mottur and Mel Monavoor villages. Asked about his credentials, sources said, “in addition to being a local resident he is also the ‘nattamai’ (village head) and hence in that capacity heads many activities in the villages, including functions in local temple. This has naturally made him a favourite and he can be approached anytime for their needs and grievances.” Though both the DMK and AIADMK are contesting here, they know they have to really burn the midnight oil, “if they have to outplay Balajirajan’s popularity,” said Srinivasan, a resident of Mottur.





Same is the case with E Jayaraman, who is contesting for the ward in Pernambut panchayat union comprising Aravatla and Kundalapalli village panchayats. According to Congress party sources, “though Jayaraman is aged around 60, he is popular and also has the backing of the local farmers’ unions who feel that he will be the right man to pick to get solutions for their agricultural problems in the area.”





However, strange is the case of Viswanathan, former DMDK Vellore district secretary, who migrated with his party colleagues to the DMK some years ago. Viswanathan was disappointed as he was not given the ticket in his native Kaniyambadi block. So, he was planning to contest as an independent when he was suddenly pulled in by the AIADMK and given a ticket to contest for a union ward in Kaniyambadi panchayat union on the outskirts of Vellore. The problem for locals now is that they do not know which party he truly belongs to.