Court quashes case against Vaiko, Thiruma

Chennai :

The Madras High Court Justice M Nirmalkumar, who heard the plea moved by the legislators, had passed orders to dismiss the cases.





It is noted that the leaders had staged a protest against the Union Government with a demand to establish the Cauvery Water Management Board in 2016.





As the protest was held before the Chennai Egmore Railway Station without the permission of the police, the Chennai city police had filed a case against Vaiko and Thirumavalavan.





With the case pending before the special court, the MHC order has come as a relief to the MDMK and VCK MPs.