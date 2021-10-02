Row over Pondy LB elections: Case adjourned to October 4

Chennai :

After warning that the MHC would stall the local body election in the Puducherry UT if the anomalies in reserving seats for the Scheduled Castes, Backward Castes and Women, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu posted the matter to October 4.





Puducherry MLAs J Pragesh and N Periannan in a plea before the MHC submitted that the Puducherry State Election Commission failed to follow the rules and regulations in reserving the seats for the local body elections.





“According to the Puducherry Municipalities Act and Rules, reserving seats for SCs shall be made primarily by taking note of the population of the community,” the petitioners argued.





They had challenged the August 23 notification of the UT Election Commission reserving wards for SCs, BCs and women, as the reservation of seats for these sections did not align with the population ratio as per 2011 census.





Adjourning the case to October 4, the MHC also noted that it would not affect the election schedule as nominations can be received till October 7.