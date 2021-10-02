AG assures CCTVs inside booths, strongrooms for Tamil Nadu local body elections in newly-carved dists

Chennai :

When the State Election Commission announced civic polls for the nine newly formed districts, the AIADMK election wing deputy secretary IS Inbadurai approached the Madras High Court to pass directions to install CCTVs in polling stations and strongrooms. The AIADMK had also appealed to the court to pass directions to the SEC to disclose the identities of the micros observers and wanted officials from other states to monitor the election.





Former Advocate General Vijay Narayan, who appeared for the AIADMK, had stressed the demands again before the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu.





“CCTV coverage should be increased to cover 100 per cent of the polling stations, with continuous, uninterrupted coverage before the polling begins and till a short while after polling ends on the relevant dates. CCTVs should be installed even inside strongrooms since the polling dates are on October 6 and October 9, and the strongrooms would have to be opened, apart from checking, to check the health of whatever is stored there and for carrying the sealed ballot boxes to the same strongrooms. For this, the location of the counting centres and the strongrooms should be made public,” the AIADMK counsel submitted.





Tamil Nadu Advocate General Shunmugasundaram submitted before the bench that the government will install CCTV cameras in all the polling stations. The AG also agreed to install CCTV cameras outside and inside the strongrooms where the ballot boxes are to be kept.





“Advocate General has agreed to ensure that, to the extent feasible, all polling stations would have CCTVs, which would roll, without any break, from before the polling starts on the polling day till a short while after the polling is closed. He also agreed that CCTVs would be installed outside the strongrooms and even inside with continuous coverage to ensure that the movement of any person approaching the strongroom and the activities of any person inside the strongrooms are captured,” the HC observed.





Even as the AIADMK demanded that the identities of the micro-observers should be made known to all political parties so that complaints may be carried to such micro-observers, the Advocate General said, “that would compromise the position of the micro-observers and defeat the purpose of such observers being appointed to quietly observe and unobtrusively film the process of voting or the activities in and around the polling booths.”





The Advocate General also agreed to the alternative suggestion that instead of nine senior-level officers being appointed as observers to oversee one district each, “senior officers would be appointed in every block so that every district will have as many observers as there are blocks in such districts”.





As the AIADMK’s counsel admitted to the revised proposal made by the AG, the court expressed the hope that the elections for the local bodies are conducted in the same spirit as this matter has been addressed in the court. “All government functionaries must ensure the free and fair conduct of the polls so that there is no possibility of any grievance or complaint,” the court said while disposing of the matter.