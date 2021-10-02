Tamil Nadu ready to roll out 4th mega vax camp on Sunday

Chennai :

The government has also set a target of 1.50 crore inoculations for October, the Health Minister said while addressing the media after launching a breast screening camp at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital on Friday.





“Earlier, we had announced that the fourth mega vaccination camp will be conducted on October 10. But as there is a stock of 24,98,365 doses of vaccine currently, the camp was preponed to Sunday (October 3). So far, in Tamil Nadu, September has recorded the highest number of vaccinations. During the first camp alone 28.91 lakh doses were administered, 16.43 lakh in the second, and 24.93 lakh in the third. We were expecting 1, 04,98,000 doses from the Union government but because of the good turnout at the camps, the Centre has given additional 37.68 lakh doses,” said Ma Subramanian.





For October, the Union government has agreed to give 1,23,09,370 doses for Tamil Nadu. In the first shipment, the State will get around nine lakh doses on Friday evening.





“The vaccination percentage increases every week. As per WHO, if any State vaccinates 75 per cent or more of its population, it is meant to be safe from COVID spread. We are expecting to reach 75 per cent by the end of this month. Meanwhile, those who are waiting for Covaxin second dose can get their jab now. We have been sending the vaccines to all the camps across the State. We have nearly five to six lakh doses of Covaxin in stock,” the Health Minister said.