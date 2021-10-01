Pondy civic polls: HC grants more time to SEC

Chennai :

Heeding a request from the Puducherry SEC, the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu posted the matter for Monday.





''Let these matters appear on October 4, in the hope that the several anomalies which have come to light would have been appropriately addressed by then,'' the bench said.





The bench also said that the poll schedule already announced is not being disturbed since the time to receive nominations is till October 7. However, merely because the elections to the local bodies need to be conducted urgently would not imply that they would be conducted unlawfully, the bench said and adjourned the PIL from Muthialpet independent MLA J Pregesh Kumar, who raised this issue.