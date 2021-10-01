Stalin advises civil services recruits to remember Annadurai's words

Chennai :

Addressing a felicitation programme for the successful civil services candidates of 2020 at the Anna Institute of Management on Friday, Stalin said that they should work only for the welfare of the people and their main motto should be to uplift the poor and downtrodden and to be socially conscious.





Quoting DMK founder Annadurai, said, "Go to the people, live among them, learn from them, love them, live with them, serve them, plan with them, start with what they know, build with what they have."





"Every civil servant must keep these words in their hearts and remember them whenever faced with challenges," he added.





The Chief Minister also said that success in civil services exam is only a passport and not a traveling ticket, and called upon the would-be officers to be fiercely honest and clean in their work.





He said, "You should not forget that you have come from small towns and you should not assume that you are part of those ruling and should never misuse government facilities."





State Finance Minister P.T.R. Thiaga Rajan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu along with other officials were also present at the event.