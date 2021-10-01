‘Man-eater’ tiger to be gunned down in Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore :

The Chief Wildlife Warden Shekhar Kumar Niraj issued an order to gun down the tiger, T23 suspected to have killed four people and more than a dozen cattle in villages surrounding the Gudalur locality.





The forest department took strenuous efforts for more than a week to capture the evasive tiger by tranquilizing it after it killed 56-year-old V Chandran from Devan Estate. He was attacked while grazing along the forests abutting Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on September 24.





In the latest incident within a week on Friday, M Basavan, 82 was killed by the tiger, while he was grazing cattle in the forest area of MTR. The tiger has now been declared a ‘man-eater’ since the animal has consumed some parts of his body.





As the incident came to light, a large gathering of irate villagers held a road roko on the Masinagudi Road demanding the forest department to kill the carnivore. Tension prevailed as they didn’t permit the forest department to take the body of the deceased tribal for a post-mortem examination.





Senior officials led by MTR Field Director D Venkatesh held talks and convinced the protestors to leave by informing them that a shoot out order has been issued against the tiger involved in a killing spree.





The animal is likely to be aged, injured and fragile to hunt down the prey on its own in the wild and hence has turned its focus towards easy prey of cattle and human beings.





Officials said that the tiger had for the first time fed on parts of a human as in all the three other previous incidents, the body parts of the victims remained intact. Curiously the target of the tiger in all the four suspected attacks has been cattle grazers in areas abutting the forest cover.





The Special Task Force personnel has now stepped up efforts in a joint operation with a ten member expert team from Kerala in tracking the tiger as part of the operation to gun it down.