CM Stalin pays tribute to Tamil actor Sivaji Ganesan on his 93rd birth anniversary

Chennai :

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister posted, "The pinnacle of acting - the grammar of friendship Actor Tilak Sewaliye Shivaji Ganesan's Birthday! Gunasekara roared the fiery revolutionary Parasakthi verse in a lion's voice and praised the friendship with the leading artist!"









He also heaped praise on the actor and said that his fame will be cherished till the time there is a world of art. Earlier, Google paid tribute to the legendary actor with a doodle.





Sivaji Ganesan, the tallest Tamil actor, was also called Marlon Brando South Indian Film Industry. He was awarded the highest honor of cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1997.