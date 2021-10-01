Karur Vysya Bank donates Rs 3.14 cr to PM Cares Fund

Chennai :

The Bank's MD and CEO B Ramesh Babu handed over the demand draft to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi recently, the Tamil Nadu-based bank said in a press release.





Karur Vysya Bank said it had donated Rs 1 crore to the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority while it handed over oxygen concentrators and multi-parameter monitors to the Karur Medical College Hospital totalling to Rs 1.60 crore, the release said.





Babu stated that the bank was committed to give back to the society in a big way through the corporate social responsibility initiatives, the released added.



