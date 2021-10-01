Fri, Oct 01, 2021

Karur Vysya Bank donates Rs 3.14 cr to PM Cares Fund

Published: Oct 01,202105:16 PM by PTI

Private sector Karur Vysya Bank on Friday said it donated Rs 3.14 crore to the Prime Minister Cares Fund from its corporate social responsibility funds.

File Photo
Chennai:
The Bank's MD and CEO B Ramesh Babu handed over the demand draft to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi recently, the Tamil Nadu-based bank said in a press release. 

Karur Vysya Bank said it had donated Rs 1 crore to the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority while it handed over oxygen concentrators and multi-parameter monitors to the Karur Medical College Hospital totalling to Rs 1.60 crore, the release said. 

Babu stated that the bank was committed to give back to the society in a big way through the corporate social responsibility initiatives, the released added. 

