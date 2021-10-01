OPS seeks regularisation of temporary nurses recruited during covid

Chennai :

In a statement, the AIADMK leader urged the intervention of Chief Minister MK Stalin stating that the temporarily appointed nurses deserve to be regularised and absorbed as government staff nurses.





The previous AIADMK government appointed 2,500 nurses on a temporary basis, and they were deputed to Covid-19 wards across the State. Most of these staff were earlier working in private hospitals and medical institutes. They joined the government service on a temporary basis to help the State Health Department handle the medical emergency and corona pandemic.





The nurses were appointed as temporary staff by the district administration to meet the mitigation crisis that occurred in 2019. Even today, medical experts and virologists warn about the potential threat of a third corona wave in the State.





"The role of nurses in fighting out the pandemic is very crucial and they are not just doing their job. Nurses were continuing their service for the past two years under tough conditions, but they are now in a state of uncertainty and anguish as there seems to be no guarantee for they are jobs and regularization. They are protesting for the last few days at DMS complex seeking job security and regularisation. Stalin should hold talks with them and bring their strike to and end," OPS urged in his statement.