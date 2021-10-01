Makkal Palli: Teachers to reach students to bridge learning gaps in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

The prime objective of the programme -- "Makkal Palli" (People's School) -- is to provide learning in a non-school closer to home, small cohort setup involving headmasters, teachers and volunteers using a hamlet based outreach programme.





Accordingly, students in the hamlets will be benefited from this programme with access to one to one and half hours of learning every day over a period of around six months to gradually ease them into regular learning.





"In this context, an official committee, led by School Education Department principal secretary, is proposed to be created at state-level, which will have the overall responsibility of managing the "Makkal Palli" programme across all the districts," Samagra Shiksha, State Project Director R Sudhan said.





He said similarly, to execute the programme at field level a district-level committee, headed by the collector, also comprising chief education officers, two headmasters, two teachers, two members of self-help groups and individuals, would be formed.





Stating that as the first initiative in this scheme, a pilot launch was planned to be conducted from October 18, he said it would be implemented in eight districts including Villupuram, Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, The Nilgiris, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruchy and Dindigul.





"After the pilot level, the scheme will be upscaled to the remaining 30 educational districts in the next phase," he said. The official said before implementing the training programme, students identification and teachers and volunteer registration would be done. "Afterwhich, teacher mapping based on location and student group mapping based on the location will be formed," he added.





"Similarly, orientation programme, including training of volunteers and setting up learning centres will be done," he said adding that the state officials would create a scope of inter-district cross-learning on various best practices observed.





"After rolling out the programme, best-performing students, teachers and volunteers will be recognised," he said adding "top-performing committees will also be rewarded and recognised by the government officials".