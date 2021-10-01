Senior citizen murder: 10 get life term in Tiruchy

As many as 10 persons were sentenced to life imprisonment by the Tiruchy court on Thursday for murdering a senior citizen.
Chennai: On June 26, 2013, while Sankar and Santhosh were proceeding to Pirattiyur in a two-wheeler on Tiruchy- Dindigul Main Road, a TATA ace vehicle which came in the opposite direction had threatened as to hit their two wheeler which triggered a heated argument between the vehicle driver and Sankar.
Subsequently, a group of five persons, including Mamalaivasan went to Pirattiyur and picked up a quarrel with a tea stall owner M Rajendran (35) and ransacked the tea stall in which Rajendran sustained injuries. Later, Rajendran lodged a complaint with the E-Pudhur police who registered a case and transferred it to Somarasampettai police station.
In such circumstances, on June 27, 2013, Rajendran’s brother Rajamanickam (28) and his supporters A Sankar (24), A Dharmaraj (23), J Neelamegam (25), G Sampath Kumar (26), M Vadivel (31), V Manivel (28), M Prabhu (24), J Mohanraj (24) and J Jambulingam had attacked Mamalaivasan’s supporter K Balasubramanian (60), a resident of Ramji Nagar and A Arumugam (46) in which Balasubramanian died on the spot while Arumugam sustained injuries.
Based on the complaint by Arumugam, the E-Pudhur police registered a case and arrested all the 10 accused and the case progressed at Additional District Court. Judge P Thangavel who heard the case awarded life imprisonment to all the 10 accused and levied a fine of Rs 5,000. Subsequently, they were lodged in the Central prison here.
