4 nursing college students held for ragging junior

Four students of a private nursing college were arrested on Thursday for assaulting a junior while ragging him in Coimbatore.
Chennai: Police said the first year student, a native of Kerala, who was attending online classes so far, had returned to college on September 20 and stayed in the men’s hostel
When the victim was alone in his room on September 27, a group of 13 senior students entered his room and forcibly took him to their room. They then ragged him by asking him to pronounce their names correctly and slapped him severely, if he didn’t.
Though the student raised a complaint with the college administration, no action was taken. Therefore, he left for home and reported his ordeal to parents. The shocked parents admitted him to a hospital, came to Coimbatore and lodged a complaint. Police arrested 4 students and search is on for 9 others in hiding.
When the victim was alone in his room on September 27, a group of 13 senior students entered his room and forcibly took him to their room. They then ragged him by asking him to pronounce their names correctly and slapped him severely, if he didn’t.
Though the student raised a complaint with the college administration, no action was taken. Therefore, he left for home and reported his ordeal to parents. The shocked parents admitted him to a hospital, came to Coimbatore and lodged a complaint. Police arrested 4 students and search is on for 9 others in hiding.
Conversations