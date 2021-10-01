DMK urges Centre to defend 27 pc OBC quota for med seats in SC

The ruling DMK has asked the Union government to defend the grant of OBC reservation in medical and dental courses admission under All India Quota (AIQ) in the Supreme Court.
Chennai: Referring to several writ petitions filed in the SC challenging the July 29, 2021, dated GoI office notification granting 27 per cent reservation for OBCs in all state contributed medical and dental seats to AIQ for 2021-22 academic year, DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi on Thursday wrote to the Centre that the Union of India has to defend its policy of granting 27 per cent OBC reservation in state contributed seats to AIQ through its highest law officer and sustain the notification.
Stating that the SC’s decision would have a direct bearing on the future of the voiceless students and the struggle and efforts undertaken by the DMK to get this OBC reservation was at stake, Bharathi said the Union government should stress before the Court that all the states should be heard as the contributed seats belong to the states.
“It is in the state contributed seats that the present OBC reservations are being granted and not in Central Educational Institutions,” he emphasised, in his letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday.
“Considering the gravity and importance of the issue involved, which is going to affect the future and dreams of the OBC students across the country, I request your good self to advise the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Law to engage the services of learned Attorney General of India to defend the said policy decision of the Union Government borne out through notification dated 29.07.2021 and protect the interest of OBC students across India and oblige,” Bharathi urged.
Stating that the SC’s decision would have a direct bearing on the future of the voiceless students and the struggle and efforts undertaken by the DMK to get this OBC reservation was at stake, Bharathi said the Union government should stress before the Court that all the states should be heard as the contributed seats belong to the states.
“It is in the state contributed seats that the present OBC reservations are being granted and not in Central Educational Institutions,” he emphasised, in his letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday.
“Considering the gravity and importance of the issue involved, which is going to affect the future and dreams of the OBC students across the country, I request your good self to advise the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Law to engage the services of learned Attorney General of India to defend the said policy decision of the Union Government borne out through notification dated 29.07.2021 and protect the interest of OBC students across India and oblige,” Bharathi urged.
Conversations