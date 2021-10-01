Allies uneasy on ground, but campaign goes on

Though former AIADMK ministers, who were in charge of Assembly constituencies in Vellore district, have again been posted for similar work in the ensuing local body polls, cadre still smarting from the defeats in the last three elections Vellore Lok Sabha, Ambur and Gudiyattam bypolls and Assembly, are unwilling to blindly obey orders and have started asking uncomfortable questions to the seniors.
Vellore: The after effects of vigilance raids on the premises of former minister KC Veeramani are still being felt as many are unwilling to spend money for the polls as they fear that it might turn into a crisis for themselves later.
Sources said, “the usual practice is to ask a person seeking the post of panchayat union chairman to spend for those contesting for wards as part of efforts to strengthen their position in the final indirect elections. But, this time not many are willing to heed this formula.”
Also in Anaicut panchayat union, both AIADMK and BJP are campaigning separately as the cadre of national party are still annoyed that during the last Assembly polls they were not treated well by the Dravidian major. “In many cases we were not even provided lunch during campaigning,” a BJP functionary said.
Even panchayat secretaries contrary to government rules are directly involving themselves in campaigning as panchayat presidents post is the most sought after as government funds flow directly to village bodies.
Taking action on one such case following numerous complaints received by poll observer, Tirupattur Collector Amar Kuswaha ordered suspension of Somanaikanpatti village panchayat secretary (Jolorpet panchayat union) Sundaramurthy.
Sources said, “the usual practice is to ask a person seeking the post of panchayat union chairman to spend for those contesting for wards as part of efforts to strengthen their position in the final indirect elections. But, this time not many are willing to heed this formula.”
Also in Anaicut panchayat union, both AIADMK and BJP are campaigning separately as the cadre of national party are still annoyed that during the last Assembly polls they were not treated well by the Dravidian major. “In many cases we were not even provided lunch during campaigning,” a BJP functionary said.
Even panchayat secretaries contrary to government rules are directly involving themselves in campaigning as panchayat presidents post is the most sought after as government funds flow directly to village bodies.
Taking action on one such case following numerous complaints received by poll observer, Tirupattur Collector Amar Kuswaha ordered suspension of Somanaikanpatti village panchayat secretary (Jolorpet panchayat union) Sundaramurthy.
Conversations