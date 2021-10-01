Allies uneasy on ground, but campaign goes on

Though former AIADMK ministers, who were in charge of Assembly constituencies in Vellore district, have again been posted for similar work in the ensuing local body polls, cadre still smarting from the defeats in the last three elections Vellore Lok Sabha, Ambur and Gudiyattam bypolls and Assembly, are unwilling to blindly obey orders and have started asking uncomfortable questions to the seniors.

Former minister KC Veeramani. File photo